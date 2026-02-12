Why This Tech Stock's Recent Dip Could Be a Buying Opportunity

Key Points

Sandisk is just starting to benefit from a flash memory supercycle.

The company is seeing its revenue surge and gross margins expand.

The stock doesn't look expensive.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has been one of the hottest stocks in the market, but a 14% pullback from highs hit in early February could be a buying opportunity. And despite its recent highs, the stock is still not expensive, trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15 times analyst estimates for fiscal 2026 (ending June 2026) and just over 7.5 times fiscal 2027 estimates.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Sandisk's performance is no flash in the pan

The company is a leading producer of NAND storage devices, or flash memory. It is one of the few pure-play ways to invest in this segment of the tech market after the company was spun off from Western Digital about a year ago. NAND has been a very cyclical market over the years, but the space looks like it is at the beginning of what appears to be a long-lasting supercycle.

It was only a few years ago that the NAND market was in complete disarray. After seeing huge demand for electronics stemming from the pandemic, memory makers overbuilt production, causing a huge oversupply in the market that led prices to crash. Things became so bad that NAND gross margins turned negative.

This disarray led many memory makers to hugely cut NAND production and redirect their focus to DRAM (dynamic random access memory). At the same time, the introduction of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a specialized form of DRAM, began to take off because of its importance in helping optimize the performance of graphics processing units when running artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. HBM comes with strong unit economics, but it needs huge wafer capacity, so it began eating up memory maker resources.

Rising prices add another tailwind for Sandisk

Soon after, AI data centers also started to need huge, high-performance solid-state drives (SSDs) that use NAND to help store training data. With production slashed and demand now suddenly surging, flash memory prices have been skyrocketing because there is now a huge NAND shortage. Given the economics and demand for HBM, along with growing demand for NAND, these market dynamics are unlikely to shift anytime in the near future.

With flash memory in short supply, Sandisk continues to benefit from increased prices, which are also dramatically lifting its gross margins and profits. Last quarter, its revenue jumped 61%, while its gross margins expanded from 32.3% a year ago to 50.9%, leading its adjusted earnings per share to surge fivefold.

With the NAND market going from a cyclical business to a structural growth story on the back of AI data centers, Sandisk finds itself in an enviable position. And with the boom in AI infrastructure spending, the company is set to see huge growth ahead. This makes the recent dip a buying opportunity.

Should you buy stock in Sandisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Sandisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sandisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $429,385!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,165,045!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.