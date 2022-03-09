Why TDCX Stock Is Climbing Today

What happened

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX), a customer experience solutions company, were rising today after the company reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results yesterday. The tech stock was up by as much as 12% this morning and had gained 7.2% as of 12:09 p.m. ET.

TDCX's earnings of $0.15 per share in the quarter was down from $0.16 per share in the year-ago quarter, but investors may have been focusing their attention on the company's sales, instead.

Revenue in the fourth quarter increased by nearly 29% to $114.5 million. Not only was that a significant jump from the year-ago quarter, but it also outpaced analysts' consensus estimate of $113.7 million.

Some other highlights from TDCX's report include the company adding 20 new customers in 2021 -- more than double its additions last year -- and increasing its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 26% to $39.9 million in the fourth quarter.

TDCX's management issued sales guidance for full-year 2022, with revenue expected to be in the range of $510 million to $519 million. That represents a 25% year-over-year increase at the midpoint of guidance.

In addition to TDCX investors being optimistic about the company beating Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter, the stock may be getting a slight bump as the broader market rises today. Some tech stocks are rebounding today, and the S&P 500 is up 2.5%, as of this writing.

Today's share-price jump is clearly good news for TDCX investors. However, they may also want to remember that the market is still pretty volatile right now and keep a long-term perspective on their investments.

