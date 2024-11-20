Why Target Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

Based on the market reaction, it seems the third quarter couldn't have gone worse for discount retailer Target (NYSE: TGT). And that initial response looks about right. The company missed third-quarter revenue and earnings estimates and slashed its full-year guidance.

It was the biggest earnings miss for the company in two years. And the stock got rocked. Shares were holding near session lows down a whopping 21.6% as of 12:40 p.m. ET. But amid all the negativity, there might be room for investors to benefit. Target stock has been up and down this year and was already badly trailing the S&P 500 index even heading into earnings. And that's why some investors should be paying attention.

A growth angle for income investors

After the big earnings miss, Target reduced full-year guidance to a midpoint of $8.60 per share. That's shy of the $9.35 per share it previously offered and also well below the $9.55 a share expected by analysts, according to CNBC.

One example of the immediate reaction from Wall Street was Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez downgrading the company to the equivalent of a hold with a price target of $130 per share, citing "very poor results." And that sentiment might continue to drive the stock lower.

On the earnings call with investors, CEO Brian Cornell pointed to "softness in our discretionary categories" as one primary source of the quarter's shortfall. There were also costs associated with accelerating inventory purchases in anticipation of the port workers strike last month.

Yet the retail business can be cyclical, and consumers are resilient. Target has long focused on its dividend payments for shareholders. Today's plunge has now pushed the dividend yield to 3.6%. And the company has raised its quarterly payout by nearly 70% over the last five years.

Income investors should take notice. The company has routinely increased its payout each June. That trend is likely to continue. And a rebound in the stock could juice those returns even further.

Should you invest $1,000 in Target right now?

Before you buy stock in Target, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Target wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $900,893!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Howard Smith has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.