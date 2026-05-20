Why Target Stock Declined Today

Key Points

Target's turnaround strategy is progressing.

Yet management is concerned about a downturn in consumer sentiment.

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Shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) backtracked on Wednesday after the discount retailer issued a cautious outlook for the remainder of the year.

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Mounting challenges

Target is stuck between a rock and a hard place. The retail chain's prices are often a bit higher than those of warehouse club leader Costco and discount giant Walmart. Yet Target's wares haven't resonated as well with high-income shoppers as those of some luxury destinations.

The macroeconomic situation hasn't helped. Conflict in the Middle East has driven gasoline prices sharply higher, lifting overall inflation along with them.

Target is trying to lure shoppers to its stores by cutting prices and upping the quality of its merchandise.

The strategy isn't cheap -- the retailer's investments in new stores and remodels drove its capital expenditures up by 31% to $1 billion in the first quarter -- but it appears to be working.

Target's sales rose 6.7% to $25.4 billion. Comparable store sales, which measure revenue at locations open for at least 13 months, increased a healthy 4.7%. Additionally, comparable digital sales jumped 8.9%, fueled by a 27% surge in same-day delivery services.

Moreover, Target's gross margin improved to 29% from 28.2% in the year-ago period, driven by supply chain efficiency initiatives and growth in high-margin advertising revenue.

All told, Target's adjusted operating income climbed 29% to $1.1 billion, while adjusted earnings per share leaped 32% to $1.71.

An urge for caution

These solid results prompted Target to lift its full-year financial targets. Management now sees sales growth of 4%, up from a prior forecast of 2%, with adjusted per-share profits near the upper end of its $7.50 to $8.50 guidance range.

However, during a conference call with analysts, CFO Jim Lee noted that "while consumers have proven to be resilient so far, sentiment has been declining recently" and "we're best served by maintaining a cautious outlook."

With Target's stock price up more than 46% over the past six months, investors heeded Lee's caution and sold shares to lock in profits.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.