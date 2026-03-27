Why Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) ended the recent trading session at $189.69, demonstrating a -2.58% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.67% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

The publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games's shares have seen a decrease of 8.71% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.58, marking a 46.79% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion, down 1.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $6.67 billion, which would represent changes of +90.73% and +18.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Take-Two Interactive possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Take-Two Interactive is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.22, so one might conclude that Take-Two Interactive is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that TTWO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TTWO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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