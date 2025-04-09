Why Take-Two Interactive Stock Surged Today

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock rallied in Wednesday's trading as investors got some good news on the tariff front. The video game company's share price closed out the day's trading up 6.1%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 9.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) jumped 12.1%.

Take-Two's stock price rose today as shifts in the Trump administration's tariff policies helped power huge gains for the broader market. Reciprocal tariffs on all countries except China will be lifted for 90 days, and investors are thrilled with the news.

Take-Two stock is now up 13% across 2025's trading despite sell-offs for the broader market.

Take-Two stock jumps as tariff policy shifts

President Trump announced today that he had implemented a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs. In the interim, there will be a universal 10% import tax rate applied to imported goods from all countries except for China. Meanwhile, the tariff rate on imported Chinese products is set to rise from the 104% rate to a new rate of 125%. Despite the increased tariffs on goods from China, investors were extremely bullish on the broad delay for bigger tariffs on other countries.

What's next for Take-Two?

Take-Two is gearing up for the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI -- the latest installment in its hugely successful video game series. The title is on track to be released at an unspecified date later this year, and it's poised to be a massive performance driver for the company.

While macroeconomic uncertainty continues to be a significant risk factor for the stock, the likelihood that the game will wind up being a huge success could help continue to insulate Take-Two's valuation from volatility for the broader market.

Keith Noonan has positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.