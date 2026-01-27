Why Sysco Stock Surged Today

Key Points

Sysco's profit margins are rising even as it faces higher food costs.

Management sees accelerating growth in the second half of fiscal 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Sysco ›

Shares of Sysco (NYSE: SYY) popped on Tuesday after the food distributor said its full-year profits would come in near the top of its forecast.

By the close of trading, Sysco's stock price was up more than 10%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Solid performance in a challenging economic environment

Sysco's sales rose 3% year over year to $20.8 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 27.

The food giant's gross profit, in turn, grew 3.9% to $3.8 billion, as its gross margin improved by 15 basis points to 18.3%. These gains were particularly impressive, given that Sysco saw its product costs rise by 2.9%, primarily due to higher meat and seafood prices.

Better still, Sysco's U.S. foodservice business returned to growth, with local volumes up 1.2%, even as fewer people dined at restaurants.

"We delivered our third consecutive quarter of sequentially improving local case growth," CEO Kevin Hourican said in a press release.

All told, Sysco's adjusted net earnings increased 3.9% to $476 million. Its adjusted earnings per share, which were boosted by stock buybacks, climbed 6.5% to $0.99.

Growth is set to accelerate

Sysco expects its local case growth to rise to at least 2.5% in the second half of its fiscal year.

Management thus sees the company's full-year adjusted earnings coming in near the high end of its prior forecast of $4.50 to $4.60 per share. That would represent year-over-year growth of up to 7%.

Should you buy stock in Sysco right now?

Before you buy stock in Sysco, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sysco wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,174!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,099!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 27, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sysco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.