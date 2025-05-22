Why Synchrony's Partnership Extension With Discount Tire is Important

Synchrony Financial SYF recently renewed and extended its long-standing partnership with Discount Tire, a major tire and wheel retailer in the United States. This deal ensures that customers at Discount Tire and its related brands can continue using Synchrony’s Car Care network to finance tire and auto-related purchases at over 1,200 retail stores and more than a million additional locations within the Car Care network nationwide.

This extension is significant because it reinforces Synchrony’s position in the auto financing space. As vehicle ownership costs rise and cars stay on the road longer, more consumers are looking for ways to manage large, necessary purchases like tires. Through this partnership, SYF gives customers an easier way to afford essential auto maintenance by offering flexible financing, special promotions and convenient payment tools like Apple Pay.

The move will also strengthen customer loyalty for both companies by enhancing convenience and affordability. As more customers finance big-ticket purchases like tires, Synchrony’s loan volume will rise, and it stands to earn more from interest payments, especially when deferred interest promotions convert.

Retaining a key partner like Discount Tire helps maintain consistent revenue streams and reduces churn risk in Synchrony’s merchant base. With the card accepted at a million+ locations and being compatible with Apple Wallet, usage will continue to rise, leading to higher transaction volumes. Offering tools like a quick prequalification check without a credit score impact can drive more sign-ups, helping SYF grow its active user base and deepen customer lifetime value.

These are important steps by the company, especially as its first-quarter results revealed some weaknesses. Total loan receivables of $99.6 billion slipped 2% year over year, while purchase volume fell 4% to $40.7 billion and average active accounts of 69.3 million decreased 3%.

Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony have gained 31.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.2% rise.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Synchrony currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axos Financial’s current-year earnings witnessed three upward estimate revisions against no downward movement. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.5%. The consensus mark for Axos Financial’s current year revenues suggests a 5.4% jump from a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intercorp Financial’s 2025 earnings indicates 41.6% year-over-year growth. During the past month, it has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction. Intercorp Financial beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 17.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oportun Financial’s current-year earnings suggests a 66.7% year-over-year increase. During the past month, it has witnessed two upward earnings estimate revisions against one in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for Oportun Financial’s current year revenues is pegged at $962.4 million.

