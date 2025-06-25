Why Symbotic Stock Soared Today

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) stock closed out Wednesday's trading with big gains. The robotics and automation company's share price ended the daily session up 8.5%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was flat on the day, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose 0.3%.

Symbotic stock's rally today was triggered by bullish coverage from an analyst. In a note published this morning, Arete Research initiated coverage on the company and gave its stock a buy rating.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Symbotic stock soars on bullish analyst coverage

With the note it published today, Arete took a bullish stance on Symbotic and set a one-year price target of $50 per share for the stock. The coverage kicked off a wave of buying action, and the stock had been up as much as 10.7% earlier in the daily session. Even after today's gains, Arete's price target implies additional upside of roughly 43% and reflects confidence in continued growth opportunities for the company.

What's next for Symbotic stock?

Symbotic stock has been on an impressive hot streak in 2025, with excitement surrounding its artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics helping to push the company's share price up 47% year to date. The company now has a market capitalization of roughly $3.8 billion, but it's trading at a reasonable-looking 1.5 times this year's expected sales, and could still have room for substantial valuation upside.

While the business posted a net loss of $21 million in its last reported quarter, the robotics specialist managed to grow revenue 40% year over year in the period. Revenue growth could be uneven going forward, but there seems to be a good chance that the company will be able to increase its margins as its business continues to scale.

Should you invest $1,000 in Symbotic right now?

Before you buy stock in Symbotic, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Symbotic wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $689,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $906,556!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 809% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 175% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Symbotic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.