Why Symbotic Stock Plummeted This Week

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) fell substantially over the last week of trading. The robotics specialist's share price ended the period down 15.5% from where it was at the previous week's market close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

While there wasn't any business-specific news pushing Symbotic stock lower this week, the company's share price was pressured by macroeconomic and geopolitical factors. News about the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and intensifying tensions between the U.S. and China sent growth-dependent stocks tumbling this week, and the robotics company was caught up in the pullback.

Symbotic stock faced big pressures this week

Symbotic stock saw substantial sell-offs amid multiple macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures over the last week. Notes from the Fed's recent meeting suggested that interest rates could remain relatively high for longer than expected.

Adding to that bearish catalyst, the U.S. jobs report released today suggested that the economy could still be running relatively hot. If so, that could mean that the Fed will take a more cautious approach to lowering interest rates in order to achieve its goal of countering inflationary pressures.

In addition to interest rate-related news, the ongoing tech war between the U.S. and China saw another significant development this week. ASML moved to halt exports of advanced semiconductor fabrication machines to China, and it looks like pressure from the U.S. government was the reason for the move.

What comes next for Symbotic stock?

Symbotic has a promising position in the robotics revolution, and it's been posting encouraging growth. At the same time, the business also continues to record substantial losses.

Symbotic posted revenue of $392 million in the fourth quarter of its last fiscal year, which concluded at the end of September. For the period, the business posted a net loss of $45 million.

For the full year Symbotic recorded revenue of roughly $1.18 billion -- up 98% on an annual basis. Meanwhile, the business recorded a net loss of $208 million.

Symbotic has the potential to deliver explosive returns, but it remains a high-risk investment at current prices. The robotics industry will almost certainly post strong growth over the long term, but investors should keep in mind that Symbotic has a speculative outlook.

Should you invest $1,000 in Symbotic right now?

Before you buy stock in Symbotic, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Symbotic wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.