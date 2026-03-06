Why Is SYMBOTIC INC (SYM) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Symbotic Inc. (SYM). Shares have lost about 1.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is SYMBOTIC INC due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Symbotic Beats Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Symbotic’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of 39 cents easily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the technology services company posted a loss of 3 cents per share.

Revenues of $630 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and improved 29% year over year, reflecting continued expansion of systems in deployment, transitions of sites to operational status and momentum in a paid development program for e-commerce micro-fulfillment that reached a double-digit percentage figure of total revenues in the quarter. The company achieved its first double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin with $66.9 million, up approximately 274% year over year from $17.9 million, on disciplined cost management and structurally improving systems margins.

Gross margin expanded to 21.2% year over year from 16.6%; adjusted gross margin reached 23.4%, up 570 basis points from 17.7%. Systems revenues increased 27% to $590.3 million, driven by 57 systems in deployment compared with 44 in the prior-year quarter and steady execution under the Walmart Master Automation Agreement and Exol program. Several Phase 1 deployments at the largest customer adopted next-generation high-density storage, enabling "two-for-one" Phase 1 work compared with historical deployments, supporting both revenue and margin strength.

Software maintenance revenues rose 97% to $10.9 million, driven by a larger installed base of 51 operational systems under maintenance compared with 29 a year ago, with management expecting margin benefits from continued scale. Operations services revenues increased 68% to $28.8 million.

Symbotic ended the quarter with $22.3 billion in remaining performance obligations, with approximately 13% expected to convert to revenues over the next 12 months and roughly 62% over the following 13-60 months. Unbilled accounts receivable rose to $249.6 million from $181.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and contract liabilities increased to $1.50 billion from $1.37 billion, reflecting active project execution. Installation timelines continue to improve, with acceptance timing now averaging roughly 10 months from installation.

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.82 billion at quarter end, up from $1.25 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, benefiting from milestone receipts, new project signings and a $424 million follow-on equity offering. Free cash flow was $189 million in the quarter compared with $198 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, management guided revenues to be in the range of $650-$670 million and adjusted EBITDA in the band of $70-$75 million. R&D expense is expected to be higher in the fiscal second quarter as resources shift from paid development back into operating expenses.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 437.5% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, SYMBOTIC INC has a great Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, SYMBOTIC INC has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

SYMBOTIC INC is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. Over the past month, Trane Technologies (TT), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Trane Technologies reported revenues of $5.14 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5.5%. EPS of $2.86 for the same period compares with $2.61 a year ago.

Trane Technologies is expected to post earnings of $2.56 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Trane Technologies has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.