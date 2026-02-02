Why SXTC Shares Surge?

(RTTNews) - China SXT Pharmaceutics, Inc. (SXTC) shares are surging above 50%. Despite, no corporate updates on Monday, the sudden change is closely watched by investors. On last Friday, China SXT had announced a massive share consolidation of 1-for-150 of its ordinary shares, effective on February 3, 2026.

China SXT is a pharmaceutical company that engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine products or TCMP in China.

Upon the market opening on February 3, 2026, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "SXTC" with the new CUSIP number G2161P165.

Prior to the Share Consolidation, 143.69 million Class A ordinary shares were issued and outstanding, and as a result of the share consolidation, every 150 shares will be combined into one, and approximately 0.96 million Class A ordinary shares will be issued and outstanding after the share consolidation.

The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of shares, divided into two Classes consisting of Class A ordinary shares with no par value and Class B ordinary shares with no par value.

Over the year SXTC traded between $0.027 and $6.98. The stock closed Friday's trade at $0.031.

