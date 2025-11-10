Why Surgery Partners Stock Plummeted on Monday

Key Points

It missed on the top line and whiffed significantly on analyst estimates in its third quarter.

The company did manage to grow its revenue by almost 7% year over year.

10 stocks we like better than Surgery Partners ›

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) had a crushingly bad day on the stock market Monday. Investors eagerly traded out of the specialty healthcare company's shares, following the latest quarterly earnings release. Ultimately the stock fell by nearly 25% in value, a dynamic sharply contrasted by the S&P 500 index's growth of 1.5%.

Revenue up, adjusted profitability down

For its third quarter, Surgery Partners booked revenue of $821.5 million, a healthy year-over-year improvement of almost 7%. Net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), however, was another story. This crucial metric fell by 31% to $16.5 million, or $0.13 per share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

That meant a pair of misses for Surgery Partners, as analysts tracking the stock were collectively modeling a slightly higher revenue figure of nearly $821.9 million, and a significantly meatier non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings number of $0.21 per share.

In its earnings release, the company attributed its top-line growth to the robustness of orthopedic procedures. However, it did have to contend with challenges in what it described as "volume and payer mix trends."

Guidance missed, too

Compounding the double whiff on trailing results, Surgery Partners came up short with full-year revenue guidance. The company expects to earn just under $3.28 billion to $3.30 billion for the entirety of 2025, but the analyst consensus is slightly more than $3.35 billion.

Meanwhile, management is modeling earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $535 million to $540 million.

Should you invest $1,000 in Surgery Partners right now?

Before you buy stock in Surgery Partners, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Surgery Partners wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $595,194!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,334!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.