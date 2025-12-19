Why SuperX AI Technology Stock Was Wilting This Week

Key Points

The AI infrastructure specialist is bolstering its financial structure with a new round of capital raising.

It has sold 1.8 million "units," consisting of shares and warrants, to a pair of institutional investors.

10 stocks we like better than SuperX Ai Technology ›

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, SuperX AI Technology (NASDAQ: SUPX) was sliding by 25% in price week-to-date as of early Friday afternoon. The company announced that it was tapping institutional investors for a new round of financing, stoking concerns about its financial situation and raising fears about share dilution.

Not so super

On Tuesday, SuperX disclosed in a regulatory filing that on Nov. 11, it entered into a pair of private placement subscription agreements with two institutional investors it did not name. SuperX is selling a total of 1.8 million units, consisting of one ordinary share of the company and one-third of a warrant to purchase a single ordinary share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The sale of the units closed on Nov. 19, and the company issued the 1.8 million shares. It was paid a gross amount of $23.4 million by the purchasers. It added that its take could increase by an extra $7.8 million if every accompanying warrant were to be exercised in full.

In the filing, SuperX said that it planned to use the proceeds of the issue to help fund the production, and research and development, of artificial intelligence (AI) servers. It will also explore potential investments elsewhere in the AI sphere, bolster its working capital and devote funds to "general corporate purposes."

Uncomfortable timing

SuperX's timing on this announcement wasn't ideal, as it came when investors were pulling back from AI stocks (and affiliated titles) on lingering fears that they might be overvalued. SuperX is particularly vulnerable here, as the stock enjoyed quite a run-up before the market started to worry.

As an AI infrastructure specialist, the company has an appealing business profile, in my opinion, but until it starts booking consistent bottom-line profits, I'd give its stock a miss.

Should you buy stock in SuperX Ai Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in SuperX Ai Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SuperX Ai Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $506,935!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,514!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 19, 2025.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.