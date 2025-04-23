Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Soaring Today

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock is rocketing higher Wednesday in response to multiple positive catalysts. The company's share price was up 10.2% as of 2:45 p.m. ET. At the same point in the session, the S&P 500 had risen 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.9%.

Supermicro's valuation is climbing today thanks to a combination of encouraging developments on the macroeconomic front. The stock is also seeing bullish momentum in conjunction with the announcement of a new server and expanded generative artificial intelligence (AI) partnership with Fujitsu.

Stocks rise as investors bet on brightening macroeconomic picture

Recent comments from President Donald Trump and other leaders in the administration point to a significant pivot in trade policy that could help lower tariffs and alleviate concerns among investors. According to a report from Reuters, the administration could lower tariffs on Chinese goods to between 50% and 65% -- a big pullback from the 145% import tax currently applied to most goods from the country. In comments today, Trump also said that he didn't intend to try to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Supermicro unveils new server and deepened Fujitsu partnership

Fujitsu published a press release today announcing that it was expanding its collaboration with Supermicro. The two companies also announced the launch of the new PRIMERGY GX2570 M8s server from Supermicro, which pairs a high-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) with liquid-cooling technologies and related support software and services. In July, Fujitsu will begin using the new server in conjunction with its Takane large language model (LLM) to provide generative AI services to enterprises. The development suggests that Supermicro should continue to see strong demand for its server products tied to generative AI and helps support a bullish case for the stock.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.