Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock is surging again Tuesday. The company's share price was up 11.8% as of 1:30 p.m. ET and had been up as much as 15.4% earlier in the daily session.

The deadline for filing Supermicro's delayed 10-K report is now one week away, and investors are betting that the annual results filing will arrive without any major problems. The server specialist's share price is now up roughly 73.5% over the last month.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Supermicro stock surges ahead of 10-K filing

According to the business update it published last week, Supermicro is on track to publish the 10-K report for its last fiscal year before Feb. 25. The company's 2024 fiscal year closed on June 30, but the company delayed the filing of its annual report due to concerns about the company's accounting practices that were raised in a short-seller report from Hindenburg Research.

Then in October, Ernst & Young resigned as Supermicro's results auditor -- citing concerns that it could not rely on statements made by management or the independence of the company's audit committee. BDO has since signed on as the artificial intelligence (AI) server company's auditor, and it looks like Supermicro is on the verge of returning to filing regularly scheduled, audited results.

What comes next for Supermicro?

With submission of the report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now on the very near horizon, investors are piling into the stock in hopes that the company won't issue any significant downward revisions for previously reported business results. For better or worse, Supermicro stock is poised to make some big moves in conjunction with that 10-K report. Setting aside the uncertainty surrounding the SEC filing, the company's outlook appears promising.

With the fiscal Q2 update it issued last month, Supermicro guided for sales between $23.5 billion and $25 billion in its current fiscal year -- which marked a significant downward revision from its previous target for sales between $26 billion and $30 billion. On the other hand, the company said it expects sales of $40 billion for fiscal 2026.

Should you invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $850,946!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.