Why Super Micro Computer Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Powerful earnings from Dell last night signal continued health for the AI revolution.

Super Micro is a Dell competitor, but should benefit from the same strong demand for AI servers that helped Dell.

10 stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer ›

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock soared 10% through 1:25 p.m. ET today on some very positive news from a competitor.

Shares of Super Micro archrival Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) catapulted nearly 29% higher this afternoon in response to a powerful earnings beat Dell delivered last night. Dell delivered non-GAAP Q1 profits of $4.86 per share (and GAAP profits of $5.24 per share), both numbers well ahead of analysts' forecast $2.88 per share. Dell also beat soundly on sales, reporting $43.8 billion versus analysts' $34.8 billion consensus estimate.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What Dell's success means for Super Micro

But wait. Super Micro and Dell are competitors. Doesn't this mean that if Dell is doing well, Super Micro isn't?

Not necessarily, if what we're seeing here is a rising tide (of demand for artificial intelligence servers) lifting all (or at least both) boats. Assuming there's sufficient demand for servers to outfit AI data centers, then Dell's good news could actually foreshadow more good news for Super Micro as well.

And there certainly does seem to be a lot of demand. Dell saw sales surge 88% year over year in Q1, and Dell's profits soared 282%. This speaks strongly to pricing power among server suppliers, and not to Dell and Super Micro fighting some kind of price war over market share.

What's next for Super Micro Computer stock

Indeed, Dell reassured anyone doubting the durability of the artificial intelligence revolution. "AI orders" made up 56% of Dell's business last quarter, and "AI servers" in particular were nearly two-thirds of total AI orders. Apparently, the AI revolution is alive and well, with Dell COO Jeff Clarke commenting, "the AI opportunity shows no signs of slowing."

That sounds like good news for Dell... and probably for Super Micro stock as well.

Should you buy stock in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $465,733!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,313,467!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 29, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.