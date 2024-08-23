Why Sunnova Energy Stock Was Winning Big This Week

The solar energy industry has had its struggles over the years, but you wouldn't realize that from the performance of sector veteran Sunnova Energy International's (NYSE: NOVA) stock recently. Week to date as of Friday before market open, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's stock was up by nearly 15% in price. A positive and encouraging analysis of the wider solar industry was an important reason why.

More juice needed in this country

On Monday, the U.S. government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) published its latest monthly analysis of electricity generation in this country. The EIA wrote that electricity plant developers brought 20.2 gigawatts of capacity online in the first six months of this year, a figure that was a robust 21% higher than the same period of 2023.

The EIA expects this trend to snowball, as it forecast another 42.6 gigawatts will be added in the second half of 2024.

Happily for solar industry bulls, this green energy source has played a big role in this and will likely continue to do so. The EIA tracked 12 gigawatts of utility-scale solar coming online between January and June, making it the single largest component of the total. The administration's research counts on another 25 gigawatts of solar being built up in the back six months of the year.

This operator should be able to benefit

Not every solar company is poised to take full advantage of this anticipated growth, but Sunnova certainly seems like it has a fine shot. At the start of August the Texas-based company published second-quarter results showing that revenue grew 32% year over year, and net loss shrank significantly. Perhaps it'll tip into the black on the bottom line if solar volume in this country increases as much as expected.

Should you invest $1,000 in Sunnova Energy International right now?

Before you buy stock in Sunnova Energy International, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sunnova Energy International wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $787,394!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 22, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.