Why Sundial Stock Blasted 12% Higher Today

Investors were very high on Sundial (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock on Monday to the point where they sent its share price almost 12% higher. This was on the back of a third-quarter earnings release and a new stockholder-pleasing move the Canadian marijuana company announced.

Sundial's third quarter saw notable improvements

For the period, Sundial's net revenue came in at 237.6 million Canadian dollars ($171.2 million), a 3% improvement over the same quarter of 2022. The weed company also managed to narrow its net loss considerably; this came in at just under CA$22 million ($15.9 million) against the year-ago deficit of nearly CA$99 million ($71.7 million).

These days, Sundial makes the bulk of its revenue as a retailer of both marijuana and alcohol. Of the two, it was the former that saw meaningful growth, with net revenue rising 14% year over year to almost CA$76 million ($55.1 million). The take for liquor was essentially flat at just under CA$152 million ($110.1 million).

Meanwhile, the company's No. 3 revenue stream, cannabis operations, saw a robust 77% increase to CA$21 million ($15.2 million).

More importantly, given the frequent struggles of cannabis companies to stay liquid and solvent, Sundial's free-cash-flow (FCF) figure was positive across the quarter, landing at CA$16.5 million ($12 million). That was quite the improvement over the negative CA$67 million ($48.5 million) and change in 2022's Q3.

Stock-buyback program refreshed

Sounding a strong note of confidence in its future, Sundial also announced the renewal of its share-repurchase program. The new initiative will come after the current one expires next Monday, Nov. 20. Under the upcoming program, Sundial is authorized to buy back up to CA$100 million ($72.5 million) worth of its common stock. The authorization is valid until Nov. 20, 2024.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SNDL. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

