Why StubHub Stock Just Crashed

Key Points

StubHub missed badly on earnings last night.

A "one-time stock-based compensation charge" cost StubHub $1.4 billion, and losses totaled $1.9 billion.

10 stocks we like better than StubHub ›

StubHub Holdings (NYSE: STUB) stock tumbled 12.8% through 10:10 a.m. ET Thursday after missing badly on Q4 earnings last night.

Heading into the report, analysts already weren't optimistic, forecasting the concert ticket-reselling platform would lose $0.01 per share on sales of $485.6 million.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

StubHub actually lost $1.56 per share.

And its sales were only $449.2 million.

Oof!

StubHub Q4 earnings

StubHub sales declined 16% year over year despite the company growing its sales and marketing budget 7% -- and its general and administrative spending 60%. So StubHub isn't doing a great job of keeping spending in check. With less money coming in the door and more going out, StubHub flipped from earning a small profit a year ago to losing $1.56 per share (GAAP) in Q4 2025.

Full-year results were both better and worse. Sales declined only 1.4% versus 2024 -- that's the good news. The bad news is that on the bottom line, StubHub lost $6.27 per share.

StubHub blamed most of the loss on "a one-time stock-based compensation charge of $1.4 billion." Total t losses were $1.9 billion, however, so even without the charge, StubHub would have been in the red.

Is StubHub stock a buy?

Was there any good news to report? Well, yes, if you're willing to grasp at straws. Free cash flow at StubHub was positive both for the quarter and the year. StubHub generated cash profit of $2.2 million in Q4 and $159.7 million for the year. Full-year FCF declined 38% year over year, however, so even this news wasn't great.

The best I can say about StubHub stock, honestly, is that at 20x FCF valuation today, it's not terribly expensive -- but StubHub really needs to start growing again if it's to be a buy.

Should you buy stock in StubHub right now?

Before you buy stock in StubHub, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and StubHub wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,066!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,072!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 960% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 5, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.