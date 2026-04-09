Why StubHub Plunged, Then Recovered Today

Key Points

The Federal Trade Commission sued StubHub today.

The government agency alleged that StubHub deliberately slow-rolled compliance with the "all-in" pricing mandate in order to capitalize on the NFL season ticket debut last year.

However, the stock fell only modestly. Here's why.

10 stocks we like better than StubHub ›

Shares of StubHub (NYSE: STUB) fell as much as 9.7% on Thursday, before recovering to just a 3.1% decline by the end of the day's trading.

StubHub had already had a rough go of it in its short time as a public company, beginning the day at $6.36 per share -- a far cry from its $23.50 IPO price last September.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

However, things went from tough to worse, as the Federal Trade Commission announced it was filing a lawsuit against the company, charging StubHub with violating the agency's "all-in" pricing initiative, which went into effect May 12, 2025.

That's bad news, but it appears investors also recognized that the violation likely lasted only a limited time. Therefore, the penalties may be relatively mild.

The FTC accuses StubHub of dragging its feet

For those unaware or who haven't bought event tickets over the past year, there has been a significant shift in the industry. The FTC mandated that ticketing platforms use "all-in" pricing beginning on May 12 of last year. "All-in" pricing means that the full price of the tickets, including fees, is disclosed upfront and at every stage of the checkout process, rather than tacked on as a "surprise" at final checkout.

Ironically, StubHub had been a proponent of the rule change in its official 2022 comments when the law was being considered. However, the FTC believes it caught StubHub violating the rule shortly after it was implemented last year.

The FTC alleges that rather than switching to all-in pricing on May 12, StubHub only began a "roll-out" process that lasted for a period long enough to encompass the May 14 rollout of the 2025 NFL schedule. The FTC noted that StubHub admitted in its "roll out" plan that the NFL schedule debut was a "99th percentile traffic event" for StubHub. Thus, the agency suggested that StubHub purposefully slow-walked its rollout to delay all-in pricing until after NFL tickets went on sale. The suit even states that the FTC sent a letter to the company on May 14 warning of a potential violation, and that StubHub didn't respond.

Why StubHub fell only modestly

Knowingly violating a federal rule and ignoring an FTC letter both seem like serious infractions, so one might wonder why StubHub fell "only" 3.1%.

There are likely multiple reasons. First, as stated above, StubHub's stock was already down significantly in March, and some investors may have anticipated legal trouble, given that the company took $30 million in litigation reserves in the fourth quarter.

Second, if the lawsuit applies only to a couple of days of ticket sales, it still wouldn't be a good thing, but it likely wouldn't amount to a major fine that could be fatal for the company. StubHub still had over $1.2 billion in cash on its balance sheet at the end of last year, so it can likely handle any punishment that only applies to a two-day violation of a rule.

StubHub stock still has significant risks, but it is a lowly valued stock that may be able to turn around. For investors with a large risk appetite, StubHub's beaten-down shares may be worth a look amid all the bad headlines.

Should you buy stock in StubHub right now?

Before you buy stock in StubHub, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and StubHub wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $536,003!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,116,248!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 9, 2026.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.