Why Stryker Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford upgrades Stryker stock to outperform today.

The medical devices stock has grown sales at 10% or better for five straight years.

10 stocks we like better than Stryker ›

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) stock is hopping Tuesday morning, up 3.2% through 11:45 a.m. ET, after Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford called the company "one of the highest quality stocks in large cap MedTech" -- and upgraded it.

Bedford predicts Stryker stock will hit $418 within a year, and has upgraded the stock to "outperform" (i.e., buy).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Why RJ loves SYK

As Bedford explains, Stryker wrapped up its "fifth straight year of 10%-plus organic revenue growth in '25," yet "the stock underperformed last year as the NTM P/E multiple compressed by ~3 turns."

(Translation: The stock used to sell for more than 26 times forward earnings, but right now it's selling for closer to 23x earnings.)

Bedford thinks this reduction in the earnings multiple is unjustified, given Stryker's gains in market share, its "double-digit growth profile, and the likelihood for upside to estimates."

Is Stryker stock a buy?

I disagree.

Don't get me wrong -- Stryker's been doing a decent job of growing its profits, and most analysts anticipate its earnings will continue to grow 10% or better over the next five years. However, valued on GAAP profits, Stryker stock costs a hefty 46 times trailing earnings, and to me, that seems a more than generous price to pay for merely 10% earnings growth.

Indeed, 46 times earnings for 10% growth actually seems to me a bit excessive, and I number myself among the investors (with whom Bedford disagrees) who think that Stryker's earnings multiple should come down a bit.

Stryker stock is overpriced. Selling it is the right choice to make.

Should you buy stock in Stryker right now?

Before you buy stock in Stryker, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Stryker wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $493,290!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,214!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 973% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 6, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.