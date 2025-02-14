Why Structure Therapeutics Stock Was Stumbling This Week

The past few days haven't been kind to most stocks in the white-hot obesity drugs space. One developer of a weight loss medication, clinical-stage biotech Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GPCR), was a victim of a general rout in the segment. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence the company's share price had eroded by 11%, largely because of a single TV commercial.

A big move during the big game

On Sunday, telehealth company and pharmaceutical retailer Hims & Hers Health splurged with a multimillion-dollar ad buy during the Super Bowl.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

The somewhat alarmist commercial -- "obesity is America's deadliest epidemic," intoned the narrator -- touted one of the higher-potential Hims & Hers' offerings, its compounded semaglutide weight loss treatment.

Such a highly watched spot instantly turned the spotlight on the ambitious company, at the same time making investors nervous about other obesity drug developers. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are obvious targets, as both have such treatments already on the market, but clinical-stage players also took it on the chin -- hence the whack absorbed by Structure.

The relatively small biotech has made strides in developing its investigational GS-1290 obesity treatment. This has attracted attention because of its performance in a phase 2a clinical trial, in which it seemed to produce better results than Novo Nordisk's leading Wegovy.

It's a huge addressable market, but...

It's hard for any capital-conserving, early-stage drug developer to beat a Super Bowl ad, which is surely why Hims & Hers invested in its spot.

Investors shouldn't, of course, give up on Structure (and other obesity treatment hopefuls) purely on this basis. However, there are many companies competing in this space, and precious few so far have successfully commercialized their products.

Should you invest $1,000 in Structure Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Structure Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Structure Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,128!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.