Why Structure Therapeutics Stock Doubled and Then Some on Monday

Key Points

Shareholders were extremely pleased by the biotech's latest news from the lab.

This concerned its pipeline weight-loss drug aleniglipron.

Monday was quite the day for biotech companies developing the next generation of obesity drugs. One of them, Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GPCR), skyrocketed almost 103% higher in price that day on some highly promising data produced by its weight-loss candidate medication.

A successful study

Structure, which concentrates on metabolic diseases with a particular focus on obesity, unveiled the topline data for its GLP-1 drug aleniglipron. The weight-loss treatment was put through its paces in a phase 2b study.

Over the course of the 36-week study, Structure reported that the oral medication resulted in a placebo-adjusted average weight reduction of over 11%. By the end of the study, slightly over 10% of the participants dropped out due to adverse events.

Generally, however, aleniglipron demonstrated tolerability essentially in line with other GLP-1 obesity treatments.

Structure stated that, based on the drug's performance, the company aims to advance it into phase 3 clinical trials.

The most competitive segment

In the press release detailing the results, Structure quoted CEO Raymond Stevens as saying that aleniglipron "is differentiated and delivered clinically meaningful, competitive and dose-dependent weight loss with a safety profile appropriate for chronic use in a disease that impacts millions of people."

If it continues to perform as efficaciously and eventually wins regulatory approval, the treatment could be very competitive in a weight-loss segment that is becoming increasingly busy seemingly every day. The company will have its work cut out for it, though, as tough competitors already have obesity products on the market, and others are feverishly working to develop next-level ones.

In fact, a peer biotech, Wave Life Sciences, also announced encouraging results on Monday from a recent clinical trial of its own developmental weight-loss drug.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.