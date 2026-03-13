Why Strategic Education (STRA) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Investors might want to bet on Strategic Education (STRA), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this for-profit education company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Strategic Education, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $1.51 per share, which is a change of +16.2% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Strategic Education compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 7.5%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $6.97 per share represents a change of +12.8% from the year-ago number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Strategic Education, with three estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 7.56%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Strategic Education currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Strategic Education have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 6.9% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

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Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.