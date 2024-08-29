Why Stratasys Stock Sank 15% Today

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) stock fell 14.9% through 12:05 p.m. on mixed earnings on Thursday.

Wall Street analysts had forecast the 3D printing company would lose $0.05 per share in the second quarter, and the good news is that Stratasys beat that estimate -- losing "only" $0.04. The bad news is that Stratasys fell well short of Street forecasts for $146.3 million in Q2 sales, reporting only $138 million.

Stratasys' Q2 earnings

This news gets worse. The $138 million in sales that Stratasys did manage to make in the quarter represented a 14% decline year over year. The company did manage to grow consumables sales (for example, 3D printer filament) by 6%. However, in the "current macroeconomic environment," management says sales of actual 3D printers declined significantly.

Meanwhile on the earnings front, it turns out Stratasys' smaller-than-expected loss was not all it seems. The $0.04-per-share loss was only a non-GAAP (adjusted) number, you see. Actual earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) showed a $0.36-per-share loss.

Admittedly, that was better than the $0.56 per share Stratasys lost a year ago, in Q2 2023. But it's still 9 times worse than the non-GAAP number.

Time to sell Stratasys?

Stratasys responded to the bad news by instituting "focused restructuring actions" and a "comprehensive strategic review." As part of the restructuring, management says it's laying off 15% of its workforce and hoping to cut operating costs by about $40 million by early 2025.

In part because of the costs associated with restructuring, Stratasys warned losses will surge in Q3 -- perhaps as high as $1.50 per share. This is despite management hopes for "slightly" better Q3 revenue than was seen in Q2.

That all adds up to Stratasys probably losing as much as $2.23 per share through the first three quarters of this year -- much worse than the $1.21-per-share loss Wall Street forecast for the whole of the year. With numbers like these to look forward to, it's probably time to sell Stratasys stock.

