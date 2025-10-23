Why STMicroelectronics Stock Plummeted Today

Key Points

STMicroelectronics posted a big earnings beat in Q3, and sales also topped expectations.

Despite performance beats in Q3, gross margins came in below the company's long-term target.

The company's full-year sales guidance also came in below expectations.

10 stocks we like better than STMicroelectronics ›

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) stock suffered a big sell-off in Thursday's trading. The company's share price closed out the day's session down 13.1%, despite the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) climbing 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rising 0.9%.

Semiconductor stocks generally saw strong momentum in today's trading, but STMicroelectronics wasn't able to participate in the gains. Despite better-than-expected third-quarter results, the company's stock saw a big valuation pullback.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

STMicroelectronics stock sinks despite Q3 beats

STMicroelectronics posted third-quarter earnings that came in significantly above Wall Street's targets. The company's non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.29, far exceeding the average analyst estimate's call for per-share earnings of $0.22. Revenue of $3.19 billion also topped Wall Street's call for sales of $3.17 billion in the period.

While sales and earnings performance topped expectations, the company's forward guidance prompted a big sell-off for the stock. The company's gross margin of 33.2% in Q3 also came in below expectations, and likely factored into today's sell-offs.

What's next for STMicroelectronics?

STM's midpoint guidance calls for full-year sales to come in at approximately $11.75 billion. For comparison, the average analyst estimate had called for the business to post sales of $11.79 billion for the year.

With full-year sales guidance coming below the anticipated levels and signs of weaker gross margins, investors are feeling less confident in STMicroelectronics. While it's possible that Q4 performance could lift results above their currently guided levels, investors currently are not excited by a weaker sales outlook and last quarter's softer-than-expected gross margins.

Should you invest $1,000 in STMicroelectronics right now?

Before you buy stock in STMicroelectronics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and STMicroelectronics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $602,049!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,092!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.