Why Stitch Fix Stock Was Plummeting This Week

Key Points The company's latest quarterly earnings report showed a worrying erosion in one key metric.

On the bright side, it did manage to grow its net revenue and narrow its bottom-line loss.

10 stocks we like better than Stitch Fix ›

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock was more or less humming merrily along at the start of this week, until it fell into a ditch Thursday morning. That gaping hole was the company's latest set of quarterly earnings, which despite looking outwardly impressive had several areas of concern.

As a result, on a week-to-date basis the fashion stock was down notably in price Thursday night. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's equity had lost almost 17% of its value in those days.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Stitched up

After market close Wednesday, Stitch Fix took the wraps off its fiscal fourth quarter of 2025. When adjusted for an extra week in the same period of 2024, the company's net revenue rose by 4% year over year to slightly over $311 million. The GAAP net loss narrowed considerably, to under $8.6 million, or $0.07 per share, against the year-ago deficit of more than $36 million.

Both headline figures beat the consensus analyst estimates. Pundits tracking Stitch Fix stock were modeling less than $305 million on the top line, and a net loss per share of $0.10.

Improvements and beats in those two important metrics would, all things being equal, inspire investors to push into any stock. Stitch Fix is different, however, as those achievements masked one particular concerning development.

Not getting a Fix

Stitch Fix is anchored by its Fix service, in which customers can subscribe to either occasional or regular deliveries of clothes picked by the company's stylists, paying for the ones he or she elects to keep. So the service's subscriber numbers are crucial -- if they're not rising, the company's growth will likely not be robust.

And they're not rising. Stitch Fix revealed that its count of active clients -- defined as those who checked out a Fix or bought an item through the company's Freestyle marketplace -- was slightly more than 2.3 million for the quarter. That meant a worrying decrease pf nearly 8% year over year.

Should you invest $1,000 in Stitch Fix right now?

Before you buy stock in Stitch Fix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Stitch Fix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,280!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,802!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Stitch Fix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.