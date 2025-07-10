Why Is Stitch Fix (SFIX) Down 5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Stitch Fix (SFIX). Shares have lost about 5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Stitch Fix due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Stitch Fix has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Stitch Fix has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Stitch Fix belongs to the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Another stock from the same industry, Capri Holdings (CPRI), has gained 8.3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2025.

Capri Holdings reported revenues of $1.04 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -15.4%. EPS of -$4.90 for the same period compares with $0.42 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Capri Holdings is expected to post earnings of $0.13 per share, indicating a change of +225% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Capri Holdings. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

