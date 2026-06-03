Why Is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Sterling Infrastructure (STRL). Shares have added about 8.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sterling Infrastructure due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Sterling Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Sterling delivered a strong first quarter of 2026, with adjusted earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rising sharply year over year. Results were powered by outsized growth in E-Infrastructure Solutions, supported by contributions from the CEC acquisition and solid execution on large, time-sensitive mission-critical work. Additionally, the Transportation Solutions segment benefited from strong performance in the Rocky Mountain market and a strategic shift toward higher-margin projects.



Despite record overall performance, the Building Solutions segment remained a headwind. Revenues increased modestly, but adjusted operating income declined sharply year over year due to tough prior-year comparisons and ongoing affordability pressures that continue to weigh on prospective homebuyers.

Inside Sterling’s Q1 Headlines

Adjusted earnings were $3.59 per share, beating the consensus mark of $2.29 by 56.8%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.63.



Revenues of $825.7 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $585 million by 41.1% and increased 92% from $430.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The recently acquired CEC Facilities Group contributed $156.1 million to revenues during the quarter.



Signed backlog ended the quarter at $3.80 billion, while first-quarter book-to-burn ratios were 2.1x for backlog and 3.5x for combined backlog. Beyond signed work, the company pointed to a growing pipeline of high-probability future phases that now exceeds $1.3 billion. Management also highlighted wins tied to large, multi-year projects, including an initial phase award for a major semiconductor fabrication campus.

STRL Posts Record Profitability as Margins Expand

Operating leverage stood out in the quarter as profit growth outpaced the top line. Gross profit rose to $194.3 million from $94.8 million a year ago, and gross profit margin improved to 23.5% from 22%, an expansion of roughly 150 basis points.



Operating income reached $137.8 million compared with $56.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA rose 107% year over year to $166.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 20.2% from 18.6%, up roughly 150 basis points.

Q1 Segmental Discussion of Sterling

E-Infrastructure Solutions was the clear catalyst, with segment revenues (which consist of 72% of total revenues) jumping to $597.7 million from $218.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Management attributed the performance to strong execution on large mission-critical projects and the added scale from the recently acquired CEC business. Profitability in the segment also improved meaningfully. Adjusted operating income climbed to $140.3 million from $50.6 million, reflecting the margin profile of mission-critical work and improved mix.



Transportation Solutions posted continued progress, supported by strong activity in the Rocky Mountain market and favorable project timing. Segment revenues (which amounted to 16% of total revenues) increased to $132.9 million from $120.7 million, and operating income rose to $17.1 million from $13.6 million.



Building Solutions remained the softer spot. Revenues edged up to $95.1 million from $92 million, but operating income declined to $8.3 million from $14.2 million, as affordability constraints continued to weigh on end markets and pressured segment margins.

Sterling's Cash Generation Supports Buybacks & Liquidity

Cash generation remained a notable support for the balance sheet. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $165.6 million, up from $84.9 million a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents ended March at $511.9 million, up from $390.7 million at the end of 2025. Sterling continued returning capital, repurchasing $12.3 million of stock during the quarter at an average price of $305.14 per share. Long-term debt stood at $272.3 million at quarter-end against $275.9 million at the end of 2025, leaving the company with financial flexibility to fund growth initiatives and shareholder returns.

STRL Raises 2026 Guidance on Strong Award Activity

Confidence translated into higher full-year targets. Sterling raised 2026 revenue guidance to $3.70-$3.80 billion from its prior range of $3.05-$3.20 billion, reflecting sustained momentum and improved visibility from backlog and awards.



On profitability, EPS is now expected to be $16.50-$17.15, while adjusted EPS is projected at $18.40-$19.05, up from the prior adjusted EPS outlook of $13.45-$14.05. The company also lifted EBITDA guidance to $801-$831 million and adjusted EBITDA to $843-$873 million, compared with its earlier adjusted EBITDA forecast of $626-$659 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 31.94% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Sterling Infrastructure has a nice Growth Score of B, a score with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Sterling Infrastructure has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.