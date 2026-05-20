Why Is Steel Dynamics (STLD) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Steel Dynamics (STLD). Shares have added about 1.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Steel Dynamics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Steel Dynamics’ Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top Estimates

Steel Dynamics reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $2.78 per share, up from $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79.



Net sales in the first quarter were up around 19.1% year over year to $5,204.9 million. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,098.6 million.

Segment Highlights

Net sales for steel operations were $3,539 million in the reported quarter, up around 15.4% year over year. The company registered steel shipments of roughly 3.64 million tons in the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 3.54 million tons.



Steel operations reported an average external product selling price of $1,193 per ton, up from $998 in the year-ago quarter and from $1,107 in the previous quarter. The figure beat the consensus estimate of $1,160 per ton.



Net sales of Metal’s recycling operations were $593 million in the quarter under review, up around 11% from the year-ago quarter. Steel Dynamics registered ferrous shipments of around 1.47 million gross tons in the quarter, up roughly 1.44% year over year. The figure outpaced the consensus of 1.46 million gross tons.



The company's steel fabrication operations reported sales of around $355 million, up roughly 1% year over year. Steel Dynamics recorded steel fabrication shipments of 143,442 tons in the quarter, up around 5.8% year over year. The figure missed the consensus estimate of 148,000 tons.

Financial Position

Steel Dynamics ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $556.5 million, down around 54% year over year. Long-term debt was $4,178.7 million, up roughly 10.6%.



The company generated cash flow from operations of $148.3 million in the reported quarter, down around 3.1% year over year.

Outlook

The company remains optimistic that domestic steel and aluminum demand will stay strong through 2026 and beyond, supported by improving customer sentiment, higher order activity and better pricing, along with growing demand for low-carbon, domestically produced materials. It highlighted steady progress in commissioning key aluminum facilities, with the third cold mill expected to be commissioned by the third quarter of 2026. The company also emphasized that its growth strategy is centered on sustainability, operational efficiency and expanding into high-recycled-content aluminum to capture rising demand across packaging, automotive and industrial markets, supporting long-term value creation.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, Steel Dynamics has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Steel Dynamics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.