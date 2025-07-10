Markets
SLI

Why Standard Lithium Stock Is Soaring Today

July 10, 2025 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by Johnny Rice for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • The Department of Defense acquired a major stake in MP Materials, a mining company operating in the U.S.

  • Stocks across the industry moved higher in the hopes that more deals would be coming.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Standard Lithium ›

Shares of Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) jumped on Thursday, finishing the day up 11.7%. The rise came as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was flat.

Standard Lithium moved higher alongside much of the industry after MP Materials announced it had inked a major deal with the Department of Defense (DoD).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

This mining company has a new shareholder

MP, which owns the sole operating rare earth mine in the US, announced this morning that the Pentagon is purchasing $400 million worth of shares in the company. The DoD is now the largest shareholder, controlling more than 15% and nearly twice that of CEO James Litinsky and BlackRock Advisors.

The Trump administration has been considering direct investment in domestic mining in order to shore up critical security and defense supply chains. Investors across the industry were hopeful that more deals such as this would follow, leading to today's rise in Standard Lithium stock.

A person stands in front of a mine with a blueprint.

Image source: Getty Images.

Standard Lithium is still speculative

There are no guarantees that the Pentagon will follow up with more deals such as this, and even if it does, there's certainly no guarantee that Standard Lithium would be one of the company's choices. Given that it is Canadian-owned, I would venture to guess it won't. The company is still pre-revenue, and only investors without particularly high risk tolerance should consider investing.

Still, the company's Arkansas project was designated as a "Priority Transparency Critical Mineral Project" in the Trump administration's executive order. It would seem that even if it doesn't get a direct investment, it is seen favorably by the administration.

Should you invest $1,000 in Standard Lithium right now?

Before you buy stock in Standard Lithium, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Standard Lithium wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $694,758!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $998,376!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.