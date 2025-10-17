Why Standard Lithium Plunged 25% Today

Key Points

The pre-revenue lithium miner announced a stock sale last night for $130 million.

The company is taking advantage of the recent rally in U.S.-based critical materials stocks.

The sales should come as a surprise to no one.

10 stocks we like better than Standard Lithium ›

Shares of Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) plunged 27.9% on Friday as of 11:43 a.m. ET.

Standard Lithium owns a large lithium mining operation spanning East Texas and Arkansas, and its stock has been the beneficiary of the government's recent focus on bolstering domestic sources of critical materials.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

In late September, the Department of Energy said it would be taking a 5% equity stake in Standard Lithium's peer Lithium Americas. In response, Standard Lithium's stock rose along with that of Lithium Americas and other miners of critical materials.

But today, Standard Lithium is using its stock's surge to sell more equity to raise funds for operations.

Standard Lithium sells $130 million in stock

Last night, Standard Lithium announced it was selling nearly 30 million shares of stock at $4.35 per share, good for about $130 million.

Standard Lithium's stock closed the prior day at $5.39 per share, so this was a fairly large discount to the stock price at the time. Interestingly, after today's plunge, the stock trades below even the discount offered to the underwriters' clients.

However, shareholders really shouldn't have been surprised at Standard Lithium diluting them through an equity raise. The company holds potentially valuable leases, but only had $33 million in cash on its balance sheet at the end of the second quarter. Meanwhile, Standard Lithium is in a "pre-commercial" phase, which also means "pre-revenue." So it was highly likely the company would have to raise money at some point in order to fund its mining operations.

The recent stock rally was a great opportunity to do just that, without incurring any debt.

Standard Lithium is another highly valued strategic asset

The Trump administration is aggressively looking to boost the U.S.-based supply of critical materials to become less reliant on China, and Standard Lithium is one of several speculative plays on critical minerals that have skyrocketed this year.

While it may be a good idea to have some of these stocks with strategic assets in your portfolio, many of these stocks have rallied tremendously this year based on non-fundamental factors. As such, they're risky bets at these higher valuations, as Standard Lithium showed today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Standard Lithium right now?

Before you buy stock in Standard Lithium, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Standard Lithium wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,300!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,470!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,044% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.