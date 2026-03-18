Why SSR Mining Stock Slumped on Wednesday

Key Points

Gold and silver prices are falling amid high inflation and fears of a prolonged delay in interest rate cuts.

This is hurting SSR Mining's stock, even as the company is expanding gold production.

In a pragmatic move, SSR Mining is also exiting Turkey and will use the proceeds to invest in growth.

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SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is a gold-heavy producer, but also produces significant amounts of silver. SSR Mining is the third-largest gold producer in the U.S., and owns the largest silver mine in Argentina. In 2025, its Puna mine in Argentina accounted for 28% of the company's total revenue.

SSR Mining's stock price, therefore, is highly sensitive to the volatility in the prices of both the precious metals, gold and silver. That pretty much explains why the stock fell today, dropping over 6% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

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Should you sell SSR Mining stock too?

The gold and silver fall

Precious metals retreated on Wednesday, with both gold and silver sliding over 2% each. While gold broke the critical $5,000 per ounce mark, silver fell to its lowest level in a month.

Precious metals like gold and silver are considered safe-haven assets during economic and geopolitical turmoil. Yet, despite the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, gold and silver prices fell as a surge in February wholesale prices and a 5% spike in Brent crude on March 18 stifled demand.

This persistent inflation has fueled investor fears that the Federal Reserve will maintain high interest rates when it announces its latest decision on Wednesday, creating a significant headwind for assets like gold and silver and dragging down precious metal stocks like SSR Mining.

What should you do with SSR Mining stock now?

Given how rapidly things are moving, it's hard to predict where gold and silver will head next.

Shares of SSR Mining have more than doubled over the past year, driven largely by the massive rally in precious metal prices that preceded the recent escalation of conflict in the Middle East. Some investors may be tempted to book profits, but one factor could drive the stock higher in the medium term.

In early March, SSR Mining announced a $1.5 billion cash sale of its 80% stake in the Copler mine in Turkey. This move follows a tragic 2024 accident that forced the miner to suspend operations at Copler. By offloading this mine, SSR Mining will effectively de-risk its portfolio and turn a non-operational asset into immediate cash, with the deal expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

The potential $1.5 billion cash injection and a projected 10% increase in gold-equivalent production for 2026 present a strong investing case for SSR Mining stock, although investors should watch for any regulatory hurdles in the Turkey deal.

Should you buy stock in SSR Mining right now?

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.