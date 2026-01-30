Why SSR Mining Stock Just Dropped

Key Points

Gold prices hit an all-time high this week, but are falling back today.

SSR Mining isn't at its own all-time high yet, and it's following gold prices lower.

10 stocks we like better than SSR Mining ›

SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) stock tumbled 9.5% through 11:35 a.m. ET Friday, just one day after hitting its highest share price in 15 years -- $28 per share.

These two things may be connected.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why SSR Mining stock soared, then dropped

The price of gold has been on a tear this year, leaping to an all-time high of its own this week, racing past the $5,000 mark on Monday, and climbing as high as $5,615 yesterday. Gold prices slipped lower this morning, however. While still hanging on above $5,000 at $5,033, they're down 6% from their peak.

SSR Mining mines gold (as well as copper, silver, lead, and zinc). It makes sense that as gold gets more valuable, so too would SSR stock. Conversely, when gold prices go down... so do the stock prices of gold mining stocks like SSR.

Is SSR Mining stock a sell?

Is it time for investors to panic, though? Perhaps not.

Just this morning, analyst Levi Spry at Swiss investment bank UBS raised his price target on SSR Mining stock by more than 11% to $38.50 per share and reiterated his buy rating.

I second that emotion. Despite more than tripling in price over the past year, SSR stock still costs just 26 times earnings. What's more, most analysts expect the company to more than double its earnings every year for the next five years, giving the stock a PEG ratio of just 0.22.

The stock looks a bit richer valued on cash flow, costing close to 14 times trailing cash flow today. But it costs only 5.6 times next year's forecast cash flow. With this prospect in mind, SSR may still have a bit more room to run.

Should you buy stock in SSR Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in SSR Mining, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SSR Mining wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $448,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,126!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 30, 2026.

Rich Smith has positions in SSR Mining. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.