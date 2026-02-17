Why SSR Mining Stock Dropped Today

Key Points

Gold and silver prices took another turn lower on Tuesday.

SSR Mining reports earnings this afternoon.

Up one day and down the next, SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) stock may be frustrating investors -- but its gyrations are easy to explain.

SSR Mining mines gold (and also copper, silver, lead, and zinc). When the price of gold rises, SSR stock tends to rise; when the price of gold falls, SSR stock tends to fall. Today, gold prices are falling, and SSR stock is following them down: 8.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Gold and silver prices decline

After hitting an all-time high of $5,419.80 per ounce on Jan. 28, gold prices tumbled toward $4,500 in early February, according to data from TradingEconomics.com. Gold moved back above $5,000 on Feb. 8, slipped below it Feb. 12, then up again, then down again. Today, gold sits at $4,871.

SSR's silver holdings aren't helping. Like gold, silver prices peaked on Jan. 28 at $116.58 per ounce. Silver prices fell to $66, then bounced back above $80 -- which appears to be a magic number for the metal. Again, prices passed above $80 Feb. 8 and below $80 Feb. 12. Unlike with gold, silver prices haven't recovered since, remaining well below $80.

Today, silver costs $72.95.

Is SSR Mining stock a buy?

Can SSR Mining stock bounce back? We'll get that answer in just a few hours -- because SSR is due to report Q4 earnings after close of trading this afternoon.

Analysts predict SSR will earn $0.57 per share, with full-year earnings of $1.72. SSR Mining stock has already sunk below $26, though, so if it hits those numbers, the stock would cost only 15 times earnings -- not bad for a stock that analysts predict will double its profits every year for the next five years.

Rich Smith has positions in SSR Mining. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.