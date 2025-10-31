Why SPS Commerce Stock Is Crashing Today

Key Points

SPS Commerce reported solid third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

However, the market didn't enjoy them, as sales fell short of analysts' hopes.

Ultimately, SPS looks fine -- and now trades near an all-time low valuation.

10 stocks we like better than SPS Commerce ›

Shares of leading supply chain cloud services provider SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) are down 24% as of noon ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

SPS Commerce reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday and saw sales and adjusted earnings per share rise by 16% and 23%, respectively.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

While these results were perfectly fine (in a business operations sense), the market was disappointed that they didn't meet Wall Street's revenue estimates for the quarter.

Making matters worse, management estimated that organic sales in 2026 would rise by only 7% to 8% -- far from the 18% annualized revenue growth rate over the last five years.

Don't be spooked by SPS Commerce's quarter

While management's sales guidance is a bit disappointing, it is probably just conservative rather than a red flag. At the end of the day, SPS is a steadily growing stock that continues to be the No. 1 player in its cloud-based supply chain offerings niche for retailers, third-party logistics providers, and suppliers.

Speaking to the company's leadership advantage, CEO Chad Collins explained, "We are the industry's most broadly adopted retail cloud services platform and the world's leading retail network. We provide unmatched value in the data that powers AI-driven use cases, and a unique, network-led growth motion."

Just how good a growth stock is SPS?

Q3 was the company's 99th consecutive quarter of top-line growth, and the stock has doubled the total returns of the S&P 500 in its time as a public company.

Now that it's down 63% from its all-time high and trading at 21 times free cash flow -- very near its all-time lows -- I'm happy to buy shares of the promising growth stock as the market worries.

Should you invest $1,000 in SPS Commerce right now?

Before you buy stock in SPS Commerce, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SPS Commerce wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $587,288!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,243,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.