Why Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Crashed Today

Key Points

Sprouts continues to expand its store base.

Sales at existing stores are slowing.

10 stocks we like better than Sprouts Farmers Market ›

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) plunged 26% on Thursday after the natural and organic grocer warned of a slowdown in its same-store sales growth.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Store-count expansion is driving profit growth

Sprouts' net sales grew by 13% year over year to $2.2 billion in the third quarter, driven by new store launches and higher sales at existing locations. The grocery chain opened 9 stores during the quarter, bringing its store count to 464 locations across 24 states as of Sep. 28.

"We are opening stores nationwide, and our strategy continues to resonate with our target customers," CEO Jack Sinclair said in a press release.

Moreover, Sprouts' profit margins improved as it scaled its business. The grocer's net income increased by 31% to $120 million, while its earnings per share -- aided by stock buybacks -- jumped 34% to $1.22.

Same-store sales are slowing as consumers cut back

However, management warned that Sprouts' same-store sales would grow by 2% or less in Q4, as increasingly price-conscious shoppers pull back on spending.

"While it was a solid third quarter, it fell short of our top line expectations," Sinclair said during a conference call with analysts. "As the quarter progressed, our comp sales moderated faster than expected as we came up against challenging year-on-year comparisons as well as signs of a softening consumer."

Should you invest $1,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market right now?

Before you buy stock in Sprouts Farmers Market, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sprouts Farmers Market wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Sprouts Farmers Market. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.