Why Sprinklr Stock Rocked the Market on Wednesday

March 11, 2026 — 05:36 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) was spraying gains on its shareholders in a prosperous Wednesday trading session. On a generally forgettable day for the stock market, the customer experience management solutions company was an outperformer, posting an over 6% increase. That was in reaction to a very well-received earnings report.

A shower of good results

Well before market open that day, Sprinklr took the lid off its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 figures. In the prior period, the company earned revenue of just under $221 million, up 9% year over year. That was on the back of a 6% rise in subscription revenue to over $193 million. The specialized tech company's net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) leaped 16% to almost $32 million, or $0.13 per share.

Happy person using headphones and a phone while lying on a couch.

Image source: Getty Images.

Both line items easily topped the consensus analyst estimates of $215.5 million for revenue and $0.09 per share for non-GAAP (adjusted) net income.

In recent times, Sprinklr has been pivoting from social media management solutions to a purveyor of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience tools. The company quoted CEO Rory Read as saying that the quarter "capped a pivotal year" in this transformation.

More growth anticipated

Sprinklr proffered guidance for its current (first) quarter and the entirety of fiscal 2027. For the year, the company anticipates booking $869 million to $871 million in revenue, fueled by subscription revenue that should come in at $778 million to $780 million. Per-share, adjusted net income should be $0.47 to $0.48.

Both ranges sit above the fiscal 2026 results of $857 million on the top line and the adjusted profitability of $0.37 per share. The consensus analyst estimates for the pair of metrics are almost $882 million and $0.47, respectively.

That revenue estimate doesn't compare well to the company's guidance, but I wouldn't be too worried about that. Fourth-quarter growth was satisfying, and management is clearly anticipating that momentum will continue. It feels like Sprinklr's transformation wasn't just a smart idea, it was (and is) a successful one. I think the market's Wednesday bullishness was entirely justified.

