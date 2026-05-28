Why Is Spotify (SPOT) Up 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Spotify (SPOT). Shares have added about 15.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Spotify due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Spotify Technology before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Spotify Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Margin Strength

Spotify Technology delivered first-quarter 2026 results that topped earnings expectations, even as revenues fell modestly short of projections. The company posted earnings of $4.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72, a surprise of 8.6%. Revenues of $5.31 billion missed the consensus mark of $5.36 billion by 1.09%.

SPOT Adds Users as Engagement Trends Stay Firm

Spotify exited the quarter with 761 million monthly active users, up 12% year over year and 1% sequentially. Premium subscribers reached 293 million, an increase of 9% from the year-ago period and up 1% from the prior quarter, reflecting 3 million quarterly net adds.

Ad-supported MAUs climbed to 483 million, representing 14% year-over-year growth and a 1% quarter-over-quarter increase. Management attributed the broad-based MAU outperformance to regional strength led by Rest of World and North America, alongside mobile free-tier enhancements that supported accelerated user growth.

Spotify Expands Features to Support Discovery and Control

Product initiatives in the quarter leaned into personalization and deeper content context. Spotify rolled out Taste Profile in beta to Premium listeners in New Zealand, giving users a clearer view of how the platform interprets listening habits and allowing them to refine preferences that shape recommendations.

The company also expanded Prompted Playlist in beta to the United States and Canada, enabling Premium users to describe what they want to hear in their own words, with the feature now extending into podcasts. Beyond personalization, Spotify highlighted deeper music insights through SongDNA, which was rolled out globally to Premium users in beta, and About the Song, introduced in select markets through swipeable cards designed to add context to listening.

SPOT Mix Shifts Toward Premium as Ads Lag Reported

Premium segment momentum remained the key revenue driver. Premium revenues grew 10% year over year, supported by subscriber growth. On a constant-currency basis, Premium revenue was up 15% year over year, with ARPU up 5.7% in constant currency, driven by price increase benefits that were partially offset by product and market mix.

Ad-supported revenues declined 5% year over year. On a constant-currency basis, ad-supported revenues increased 3% year over year, with music advertising growth driven by more impressions sold but partially offset by softer pricing. Spotify noted that automated sales channels remained the largest contributors to overall advertising growth, while podcasting growth was led by sponsorship gains within its Owned and Licensed portfolio.

Spotify’s Profitability Improves on Gross Margin

Profitability trends were a standout in the quarter. Gross margin came in at 33.0%, up 133 basis points year over year, reflecting improvement in the Premium segment. Premium gross margin was 34.8%, up 129 basis points year over year, as revenue growth outpaced music costs net of marketplace programs, along with audiobook and video podcast costs.

Operating income moved up 40.5% from a year ago, translating into a 15.8% operating margin versus 12.1% in the prior-year quarter. Operating expenses dipped 5% year over year, though management noted that excluding currency effects and social charges, operating expenses increased year over year primarily due to marketing, plus cloud and AI spend.

SPOT Cash Generation Stays Strong and Guidance Sets Targets

Cash generation remained healthy. Free cash flow dipped 1.2% from the preceding quarter in the first quarter, while up 54.3% from the year ago, as higher net income adjusted for non-cash items and improving working capital supported results. Capital expenditures nearly doubled from the preceding year.

Looking ahead, Spotify guided the second-quarter 2026 gross margin of 33.1%. The company expects total MAUs of 778 million, implying approximately 17 million net new MAUs, and Premium subscribers of 299 million, implying about 6 million net new additions.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -10.08% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Spotify has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Spotify has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.