Why Splunk's Stock Is Crashing Today

What happened

Shares of ​​Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell Thursday after the data security platform company reported its fiscal 2023 second-quarter results. It actually beat Wall Street's consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines, but investors appeared to be focusing their attention on management's disappointing guidance about annual recurring revenue and cloud sales.

As of 1:23 p.m. ET, the tech stock was down by 11.8%.

So what

Let's start with the good news. For the fiscal quarter, which ended July 31, Splunk's total sales increased 32% in the second quarter to $799 million, which was better than analysts' average estimate of $747.7 million.

Its non-GAAP earnings of $0.09 per share were also an improvement from the loss of $0.62 per share it reported in the year-ago quarter, and was better than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.35 per share.

Splunk's management also highlighted some other impressive results from the quarter, including cloud revenue that increased by 59% to $346 million and the number of its customers responsible for more than $1 million in annual recurring revenue increasing by 24% to 723.

But investors looked past all of those figures and instead focused on the fact that management lowered the company's annual recurring revenue guidance for the year to $3.65 billion from its previous forecast of $3.9 billion. Additionally, the company now expects its cloud annual recurring revenue for the year to be $1.8 billion, down from previous guidance of $2 billion.

Now what

Splunk's management said on the fiscal Q2earnings callthat some of its customers have opted for shorter contracts, which is likely the reason the company cut its estimates for total and cloud annual recurring revenue. Tech investors are particularly sensitive to any perceived slowdowns in companies' growth right now, given their persistent worries about high inflation and a slowing economy. That's likely why some investors sold their Splunk shares Thursday.

10 stocks we like better than Splunk

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Splunk wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Splunk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.