Why S&P Global Stock Inched Higher on Tuesday

Key Points

A top bank resumed its coverage of the financial information and analysis specialist.

It flagged its equity as a buy.

10 stocks we like better than S&P Global ›

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) was on the business end of a positive analyst update on Tuesday, and thanks to that its stock landed in the black that trading session. We're not talking a massive leap higher, though; the shares ended the day 0.2% higher, although that was good enough to beat its own S&P 500 index's 0.1% rise.

Welcome back

The analyst who authored the update was Joshua Dennerlein of Bank of America Securities. That morning, he reinstated his bank's coverage of S&P Global stock with a buy recommendation. This was accompanied by a $575-per-share price target.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

According to reports, Dennerlein's move is due to what he considers to be the company's conservative guidance. He feels this can be exceeded, thanks to significant activity in debt refinancing and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities (S&P Global specializes in credit analysis, among other offerings).

The analyst added that company management is focusing more on growth opportunities that benefit multiple segments of its business, a trend that should help deliver better-than-expected growth rates.

Easy money?

I'm entirely convinced that, given the still-robust U.S. economy and its frothy securities markets, S&P Global can produce growth simply by standing still. That's why I like the fact that its leaders are actively seeking ways to make it grow more robustly. All of this is good for the company and its stock, and I believe it makes the latter a buy for any investor.

Should you buy stock in S&P Global right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 17, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.