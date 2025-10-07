Why Sony (SONY) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Sony (SONY) closed at $29.74, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Shares of the electronics and media company have appreciated by 4.99% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.35%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sony in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.33, signifying a 10.81% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.04 billion, reflecting a 2.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.18 per share and a revenue of $81.05 billion, representing changes of -4.07% and -4.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sony. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sony currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Sony is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.51, which means Sony is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

