Why Some People Will Get 2 Social Security Checks in May

If you receive Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, you might be surprised to see two payments hit your account in May. Don’t worry — this isn’t a mistake. And, sorry, it’s not an unexpected bonus, either. Instead, it’s the result of how the Social Security Administration, or SSA, schedules its monthly SSI payments.

SSI is a federal program that provides financial assistance to low-income Americans who are blind, disabled or age 65 and older. According to the SSA, nearly 7.4 million people rely on these benefits every month to help cover essential expenses such as housing, food and medical care.

Why will there be two SSI checks sent in May 2025?

Typically, SSI payments are distributed on the first day of each month. But when that falls on a weekend of federal holiday, the SSA moves the payment to the last business day of the previous month.

That’s exactly what’s happening in May. Because June 1 falls on a Sunday, the June SSI payment will be issued early — on Friday, May 30. And because the May payment is still going out as usual on Thursday, beneficiaries will see two payments in May: one at the beginning of the month and another at the very end.

So although it may look like you’re getting extra money, this isn’t a bonus or double payment. It’s just the June payment arriving a bit early. There won’t be a payment issued in June because it’s already been sent. The following SSI payment will go out July 1.

These kinds of schedule shifts typically happen a few times per year. In fact, SSI recipients will see similar quirks again before 2025 ends, receiving two payments in August, October and December.

The Social Security payment schedule for May

If you receive both SSI and Social Security benefits, or if you started receiving Social Security before May 1997, your benefit payments may follow a slightly different schedule.

People in this group usually receive their SSI payment on the first and their Social Security benefit on the third of the month. However, this month, the third falls on a Sunday, so they’ll receive SSI on Thursday and their Social Security benefit on Friday.

All other Social Security beneficiaries will be paid according to the regular monthly schedule. If your birthday falls between the first and 10th day of your birth month, you’ll receive your benefit on May 14. If your birthday falls between the 11th and the 20th, your payment should arrive on May 21. Finally, recipients with birthdays between the 21st and 31st will get their checks on May 28.

