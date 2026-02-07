Why Some Analysts Believe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Winners Will Look Very Different This Year

Key Points

The artificial intelligence trade has largely been driven by chipmakers and companies developing AI software.

In 2026, some analysts believe the opportunity will shift to the buildout of the AI backbone.

For artificial intelligence to work, you need a high-powered computer running powerful software. That's why companies like Nvidia and SoundHound have been getting so much attention on Wall Street.

However, as more and more companies seek ways to use AI in their businesses, some analysts believe the next winners could be more traditional.

Here are some companies you might want to look at.

Interacting with the world

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is a chipmaker like Nvidia. However, it makes a different kind of chip. Where Nvidia's chips are the brains of AI, Texas Instruments' analog chips are more like its fingers. Analog chips basically take real-world signals, like a button press, and convert them into digital signals. They also provide power management, making Texas Instruments' chips vital to the data centers that host AI.

Texas Instruments believes data centers are a big enough opportunity for it to break these sales out as their own category. Sales in the segment grew 70% in 2025.

Powering the data centers

Texas Instruments' huge spike in chip demand in the data center category is a sign that data center construction is taking off like a rocket. That means there will be increased demand for power, since a data center can't operate without reliable electricity. Two interesting ways to play this are Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC).

Bloom Energy makes hydrogen power cells and electrolyzers. What this company offers data centers is speed, since its power cells can usually be delivered more quickly than an electric utility can build power infrastructure. The company believes it has seven distinct sales channels for AI, spanning data center owners, energy companies, and utilities.

Notably, it has already signed deals with American Electric Power and Brookfield Asset Management to support their AI efforts.

That brings up Brookfield Renewable, a globally diversified clean energy company managed by Brookfield Asset Management. It is providing electricity to customers in the AI sector, with Microsoft and Google already onboard as customers. The real draw here, however, is going to be for dividend investors, given that the partnership class of Brookfield Renewable has a yield of 5.2%.

The next step could take a while

Now that the technology exists for AI, the next step is bringing the technology to the world. That's where companies like Texas Instruments, Bloom Energy, and Brookfield Renewable come in. The investment opportunity could be a years-long trend, with 2026 being just the start of the process.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Brookfield Asset Management, Microsoft, Nvidia, SoundHound AI, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

