Why Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Soared Today

Key Points

It also raised its EBITDA guidance.

It's doing well helping to equip AI data centers, while participating directly in a joint venture developing such a facility.

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Energy industry equipment specialist Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE: SEI) might not be a well-known stock, but it sure was popular with market players on Tuesday. Investors piled into the company's equity after it published its latest quarterly earnings report. That response sent the shares more than 5% higher on the day.

A fine start to the year

Solaris took the wraps off its first-quarter results just after market close on Monday. These revealed that the company's revenue was a bit over $196 million, comparing very favorably to the $126 million and change it earned in the same period of 2025.

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On the bottom line, net profit not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) grew far more robustly, nearly tripling year over year to $39.4 million, or $0.44 per share.

Both results crushed analyst expectations. The consensus pundit forecast for revenue was under $183 million, while that for non-GAAP (adjusted) net income was $0.33 per share.

Solaris is benefiting from the heavy demand for the build-out of artificial intelligence (AI)-capable data centers, as it's a supplier of modular, gas-powered turbines that power many of these facilities. It's also directly involved in AI data centers through its controlling stake in Stateline Power, a joint venture building a massive facility in Texas.

Counting on future success

The first quarter was a beat-and-raise one for Solaris, as it lifted its guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for its current quarter. It believes adjusted EBITDA will range from $83 million to $93 million in the second frame, well up from its previous estimate of $76 million to $84 million.

It also provided fresh guidance for the same metric in the third quarter, of $80 million to $95 million.

It did not provide revenue or bottom-line forecasts.

Solaris is an outlier in the white-hot AI data center segment as both a supplier and a developer. Anyone who believes in the future of these facilities should absolutely consider this stock for their portfolio.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.