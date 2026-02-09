Why SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) closed at $36.80, marking a +2.45% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.47% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.9%.

The photovoltaic products maker's stock has climbed by 9.21% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 13.69% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SolarEdge Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 18, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, up 94.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $328.48 million, indicating a 67.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.65 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +88.47% and +27.04%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.45% higher. SolarEdge Technologies presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SolarEdge Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 315.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.17.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

