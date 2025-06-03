Why Is Solana Underperforming?

Solana (NYSE:SOL) has experienced significant price volatility, evidenced by a substantial decline from approximately $260 in mid-January to around $105 in early April, followed by a rebound to $155. This fluctuation aligns with broader cryptocurrency market trends.

The initial downturn in cryptocurrencies, including Solana, following January is attributed to President Donald Trump’s trade policies and subsequent trade wars. Conversely, the recent market stabilization in both equities and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin’s strong recovery to near all-time highs of $105,000, is linked to the signing of new trade deals. Separately, see – Buy, Sell, or Hold HIMS Stock?

Despite the broader crypto market’s recovery, Solana remains considerably below its all-time highs, indicating an underperformance compared to Bitcoin. A contributing factor to this underperformance appears to be the recent double-digit plunge in meme coins, such as SOLX, BONX, and TRUMP, which operate on the Solana platform.

Further contributing to recent volatility, including for Solana, has been the reinstatement of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs. This follows a temporary lifting of the ban by the US Appeals court on Thursday, after the U.S. International Trade court initially struck down the tariffs on Wednesday last week. Upholding the elimination of tariffs could have had several positive ripple effects for the U.S. economy, including potentially taming inflation and reducing the risk of a recession.

The cryptocurrency market, in general, has seen a rally since Trump’s U.S. presidential election victory, fueled by expectations of a more favorable regulatory environment for digital currencies under the new administration. Solana itself is a blockchain network distinguished by its ability to process transactions swiftly and cost-effectively, while also providing tools for the development of decentralized applications. However, the inherent volatility within the cryptocurrency market, often mirroring the uncertainties in broader equity markets influenced by macroeconomic factors, presents challenges for investors. Even prominent cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) have experienced substantial volatility and remain significantly below their January highs, underscoring the high-risk nature of digital assets. Even investing in individual equity stocks can be risky, let alone a single crypto coin. That’s why you build a portfolio. A resilient one. Balance risk-reward. We did it in spades with the Trefis High Quality (HQ) portfolio. Balancing risk-reward is how HQ outperformed the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and Russell 2000. HQ outperformed all of them, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

