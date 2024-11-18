Why Solana, Bonk, and Chainlink Are Surging Today

The cryptocurrency market is seeing strong buying pressure materialize today, as the overall value of all cryptocurrencies continues to remain above the key $3 trillion level. With the market up nearly 1% over the past 24 hours as of 2:15 p.m. ET, it's a good day to look at some of the leading tokens that are driving today's market returns.

Interestingly, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK), and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) are three of the key winners driving a significant percentage of these gains. These three tokens are up 11.8%, 14.3%, and 5.3%, respectively, since 4 p.m. ET Friday.

Importantly, each of these three projects are top contributors to the Solana ecosystem, and are linked by a couple of key drivers over the past few days.

What's driving these big moves

Solana's recent surge has propelled this top token toward its previous all-time high during the 2020/2021 hype cycle. That's impressive, considering how far Solana fell from its highs, but is also a signal investors view this project as one of the fastest-growing in the space and most attuned to sentiment shifts over time.

Open interest for Solana futures surged past the $5 billion mark for the first time ever, leading many investors to place long derivatives bets on this token. These speculators are betting that Solana's recent momentum will continue, and this token will make new all-time highs. Increased leverage drives increased volatility, but for now, this volatility appears to be mostly to the upside.

Much of this increased activity has come from expectations that current SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will be out of a job in short order (as the Trump administration announces its changes), paving the way for the VanEck SOL ETF to be approved. This exchange-traded fund should drive significant capital inflows into Solana and improve the supply and demand fundamentals of its native token.

Additionally, an announcement from Solana-based meme coin Bonk that the project will burn 1 trillion of its tokens over the next six weeks is providing similar stimulus to this highly volatile coin. Investors are banking on the fact that this token burn, alongside continued buying pressure from speculators, could drive outsize gains. And because Bonk is built atop the Solana network, a win for Bonk is a win for Solana as well.

Chainlink's outperformance appears to be more broadly tied to expectations of increased on-chain development activity as prices rise across the board. A number of top Solana-based applications utilize Chainlink's oracle network, which allows off-chain data such as price feeds to be ported on-chain (for the development of things like decentralized exchanges). Thus, as Solana's ecosystem grows and activity surges, Chainlink should remain a key beneficiary of these moves.

Solana is the ecosystem to be in right now

Among the major crypto networks, Solana's ecosystem is one I'm most interested in following. There's a lot happening on Solana, from trading activity to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and meme coins. Indeed, developers have clearly targeted Solana as the network of choice for building out what I'd consider the "cool" utility-driving applications that could lead to the innovative blockchain-driven future so many bulls talk about.

We'll see how long this momentum can continue, but for those bullish on this recent bull market in crypto, I'd suggest at least taking a look at Solana's ecosystem right now.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chainlink and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.