Why Solana Absolutely Tanked This Weekend

Some positive developments around the tokenization of equities within the Solana ecosystem were far outweighed by negative news this past week.

Ramped up rhetoric around a new U.S. position on Greenland and potential European tariffs drove equities and digital assets lower.

A class action lawsuit launched against Solana and some of the network's core entities has also spurred investor concern.

The one-week stock chart for Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is somewhat discouraging, particularly for bulls who believe in this project's long-term upside. Solana has declined 11% over the past week, as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, posting one of the largest weekly declines among its mega-cap cryptocurrency counterparts.

Let's dive into what's driving so much turmoil for investors in the world's seventh-largest digital asset right now.

A week investors would like to forget

This week's rather depressing move was driven primarily by ratcheted-up macro concerns about a potential U.S. takeover of Greenland, new rhetoric about potential tariffs across a number of European allies tied to this bid, and a building so-called "sell U.S." trade surrounding U.S. fixed income and equity assets. As a correlated asset to risk equities, Solana's decline can certainly be partly explained by the key events that unfolded last weekend (which positively impacted other assets such as precious metals).

Now, crypto is a global game, and Solana is one of the top global powerhouses in the smart contract-enabled layer-1 network space. It's also among the fastest and cheapest from a transaction standpoint, so technological advantages are driving this token's value that are worth considering. Importantly, we did see some positive catalysts materialize this week, with key traditional finance players announcing that key stocks such as Nvidia and Microsoft could be traded on Solana via Ondo Finance, via the tokenization trend.

Unfortunately, this catalyst was offset by news that a key Solana meme coin (Pump.fun) has been named in a class action lawsuit. This lawsuit also reportedly affects other entities within the Solana ecosystem, including the Solana Foundation (the parent company that drives the innovation and development Solana investors enjoy). That's not great news.

So, it's been a mixed week for news flow. However, one thing is for certain-the negative news has far outweighed any sort of positive developments Solana is putting forward.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Nvidia, Ondo, and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.